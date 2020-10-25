IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:03 IST

The 45th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at ABU DHABI. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat. Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 45 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Ankit Rajpoot and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

Jofra Archer bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.

13 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Ankit Rajpoot which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a four.

Kartik Tyagi bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 9.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 180 runs.

