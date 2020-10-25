e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 21:18 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 45th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians has managed to get to a total of 195 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 79 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Hardik Pandya was the highest scorer with 60 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan who contributed 83 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 4 sixes scoring 27 runs from the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 3 sixes and 2 fours to ensure 27 runs came off the over.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 196 at 9.8 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Stokes, Smith take charge after early blow
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Stokes, Smith take charge after early blow
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In