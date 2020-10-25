e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 45th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 21:58 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 45 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

5 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult where he kept things tight.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson where he kept things tight.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult and it was an expensive one as 16 runs came off the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

The 5th over was bowled by James Pattinson which was an decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.0. At the same stage, MI were 45/1. Rajasthan Royals need 151 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.1.

