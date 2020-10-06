e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya stunned by Jofra Archer’s 152kph beamer - WATCH

IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya stunned by Jofra Archer’s 152kph beamer - WATCH

IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians rode on a swashbuckling half century from Suryakumar Yadav to post 193/4 in 20 overs. But there was one nervy moment for Hardik Pandya.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:13 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jofra Archer in action.
Jofra Archer in action.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya had a scary moment during the Indian Premier League 2020 encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi when he was nearly hit on the helmet in Jofra Archer’s over. The incident took place in the first ball of the 18th over when Archer took his run-up to bowl to Pandya, but the ball slipped out of his hand, and it went directly towards Pandya’s head.

IPL 2020, MI vs RR Live Score

The right-handed batsman ducked immediately to avoid getting struck by the ball. Archer’s delivery was clocked at 152kph, and with that speed, it was even hard for Jos Buttler behind the stumps to get hold of it, and the ball sailed away to the boundary ropes to give four byes runs to MI.

 
 

While Pandya sat on the ground stunned by the delivery, Archer was quick to raise his hands to acknowledge the slip-up. Though, three balls later, he struck Suryakumar Yadav on the helmet with a knuckle-ball bouncer. Yadav went down in the middle, and was quickly given a concussion check-up by the medical staff.

Suryakumar Yadav, though, got his revenge on the next ball, as he scooped a scorching delivery from Archer for a six towards deep backward square.

Mumbai rode on a blistering knock from Suryakumar to post a total of 193/4 in 20 overs against RR. Yadav posted an unbeaten 79 runs in 47 balls.

