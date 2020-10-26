IPL 2020, MI vs RR: ‘Samson is the strongest man in the world,’ Sanju Samson talks about his six-hitting ability

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:10 IST

Sanju Samson had gone through a tough phase in the previous 5-6 games in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. After starting the season with a bang with two back-to-back fifties, Samson tapered off as questions were raised on his consistency with bat. He shut down the critics with another match-winning performance against Mumbai Indians where he took his side to victory with a quick-fire fifty.

Chasing a target of 196 runs, Samson needed to fire for RR. And that he did as he smashed 54 runs off 31 ball. His innings consisted of 3 sixes and four boundaries. He has earned a lot of plaudits for his clean striking of the ball. Most of his innings consist of shots that end up in the stands.

Samson explained his six-hitting ability after the match against Mumbai Indians.

“I kept on believing in myself. When you play 14 games, you’ll have to go through ups and downs. I worked a bit on my game plan. In bigger grounds, on different wickets, you need to take more time, play more cricketing shots, that was the difference I did today. It was amazing (batting with Stokes). We have spent a good time out in the middle in the last three games, this was the best time with him, really enjoyed it,” Samson told the host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

“I was not looking at how many runs do we want or what the run-rate was. I was just reacting to the ball, my game plan is very simple, I just watch the ball and hit it if it is there. If not, I take singles and doubles. I just kept it simple and finished it off, have seen some funny games in the past in IPL where matches have gone here and there. Wanted to be there till the end and luckily we did that today for the team.

“I did give myself some time but at the same time I was looking for boundaries, I was trying few hits against Chahar but couldn’t. The intent was there, I took 5-6 balls to get in and then started showing intent. No method (to hit sixes), just watch the ball and hit it. Reminding myself what my name is, I think Samson is the strongest man in the world, I keep remembering that. I am very strong and I can hit more sixes.”

Stokes and Samson put together an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs. With this win, Rajasthan Royals has now moved to sixth place in the points table with 10 points while Mumbai Indians are still in the top spot with 14 points. For the knock of 107, Ben Stokes was adjudged as ‘Man of the Match’.

Samson said that he gave himself time in the middle but was constantly looking for boundaries.

Rajasthan chased down the target of 196 with eight wickets in hand and balls to spare. Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson played knocks of 107 and 54 respectively. For Mumbai Indians, James Pattinson returned with the figures of 2-40.

The Royals will next take on Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

(with ANI inputs)