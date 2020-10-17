IPL 2020: ‘Most impactful player in IPL’ - Virat Kohli’s huge remark on AB de Villiers after RCB’s thrilling win over RR

cricket

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:53 IST

The Indian Premier League 2020 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals saw a thrilling finish with one man stealing the show - AB de Villiers. RCB saw a well-settled Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal getting out in quick succession, and the onus was on Mr 360 degree to take his team to the win. With 35 needed of 12 balls, de Villiers smashed Jaydev Unadkat for three sixes, and brought his side within the grasp of the total.

In the final over, AB de Villiers smashed a six when RCB needed 5 to win, to win the game for his team. The former Proteas captain smashed an unbeaten 55 runs in 22 balls as RCB beat RR by 7 wickets. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Speaking after the win, RCB captain Virat Kohli praised ABD for his efforts, and described him as the most impactful player in the IPL.

“AB is always been someone who’s been ready to look at the situation and adapt his game accordingly. In my eyes he’s the most impactful player in the IPL,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“If he goes, the opposition know they have a slim chance and there’s a good reason for that. It’s purely because of the presence of someone like him that teams feel we are never out of the team,” he added.

“To be honest, you’re always tense in chase because you’re not sure how many balls AB is going to get. Credit to Gurkeerat as well, he stuck with AB, got that important boundary. It doesn’t matter who the bowler is, he does what he does. AB is always been someone who’s been ready to look at the situation and adapt his game accordingly,” Kohli further said.

RCB will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.