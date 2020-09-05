IPL 2020: MS Dhoni smacks huge six off Piyush Chawla in CSK’s first net session in Dubai - Watch video

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:44 IST

The same calmness, the same assurance, the brute power, the adjusting of the gloves, the brush of thumb over the visor, the wry smile – everything was on display on Friday as MS Dhoni hit the nets in Chennai Super Kings’ first practice session in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020.

Dhoni faced the likes of Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur on Friday and looked fairly comfortable against both pace and spin. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

The CSK captain treated most of the deliveries with respect, showing the full face of the bat to the seamers and trying to work the ball against the spinners but there was one shot against leg-spinner Piyush Chawla that was the highlight of CSK’s training session.

It had Dhoni written all over. Chawla bowled a flighted delivery, Dhoni skipped down the track and hit it cleanly straight over the back of the bowler’s head for a maximum.

CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan had earlier said that Dhoni was in great touch in the five-dday camp in Chennai before leaving for Dubai and if the first day of the net session in Dubai was anything go by then there could be a lot of fireworks from Dhoni when IPL kickstarts from September 19.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was another one who looked very impressive in the net session.

CSK were the last franchise to hit the nets after clearing final rounds of Covid-19 testing. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players, except for the Covid-19 afflicted duo of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad started training on Friday.

With Deepak and Ruturaj testing positive last week along with 11 members of the CSK contingent, the team was forced to delay its training plan after completing the six-day quarantine, including three tests, upon arrival on August 21.

The coronavirus-free players returned negative in the additional round of testing on Thursday, clearing their way to start training.

With the pull out of senior players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh due to personal reasons, Dhoni would be hoping that the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja step up to the occasion as CSK chase their fourth title.