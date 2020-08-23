IPL 2020 | No off days for captain Virat Kohli: RCB skipper starts training in his hotel room in UAE

Aug 23, 2020

There is a reason why India captain Virat Kohli is often credited for the change of fitness standards of Team India. Kohli gives as much importance to physical training and being at the optimum level of fitness as he gives to his batting. A day after landing in Dubai for IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain decided not to waste any time and straightaway jumped to physical training inside his hotel room.

RCB took to twitter to share Kohli’s photograph after training with the caption: “No days off for Captain Kohli!”

All the players currently in UAE are supposed to stay in isolation in their hotel rooms for six days before they hit the grounds as per the IPL SOP.

The RCB players and support staff landed in Dubai on Friday. Kohli however, did not fly with the rest of the squad members and instead flew from Mumbai, where he currently stays.

RCB are yet to win an IPL and Kohli, who like most other Indian cricketers have been away from the cricket field for quite some time now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would like to change that when the 13th edition of the tournament begins in the UAE on September 19.

Despite RCB’s not so impressive show under Kohli’s captaincy in the IPL, Sanjeev Churiwala, the chairman of RCB, backed the right-hander fully.

“Virat is the Indian captain,” Churiwala said. “And has the highest fan-followers. We all love Virat and love to be associated with Virat.”

RCB had received a shot in the arm as soon as they landed in Dubai as their South African stars AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris joined the rest of the squad members on Saturday morning.

There were concerns about the South African players’ participation in the early stages of IPL 2020 because of travel restrictions imposed by the South African government but De Villiers, Steyn and Morris’ arrival in Dubai almost a month before the tournament begins on September 19, has put all of those to rest.