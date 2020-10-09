e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Performing in front of Shah Rukh Khan was dream come true - Rahul Tripathi after heroics against CSK

IPL 2020: Performing in front of Shah Rukh Khan was dream come true - Rahul Tripathi after heroics against CSK

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2020 17:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan with Rahul Tripathi.
Shah Rukh Khan with Rahul Tripathi.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders rode on a sensational innings from opener Rahul Tripathi to pick up a 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings earlier this week. After KKR won the toss and elected to bat in Abu Dhabi, Tripathi smashed 81 runs in 51 balls to help his side to a decent total of 167. In reply, CSK could only muster 157/5 in 20 overs and fell short of the target by 10 runs. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Tripathi, for his scintillating performance, was given the man of the match award. But for the youngster, the best bit about his performance was that it came in front of KKR owner and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the right-handed batsman described the match-winning performance as a dream come true for him.

“Something like a dream come true for me. Was prepared for both the roles. Thought the ball was coming nicely, so I thought we should keep up the scoreboard which is why those shots came out, nothing special,” Tripathi said.

“It’s a journey. Have loved this journey. Coming to KKR is special. Performing in front of Shahrukh sir is very special. It’s a dream come true,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh himself acknowledged Tripathi’s performance after the match. When Tripathi walked up to collect his Man of the Match award after playing a scintillating knock of 81, Shah Rukh shouted: “Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga,” even as Harsha Bhogle and Tripathi himself burst into laughter.

