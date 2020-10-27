IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Kings XI Punjab’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 08:33 IST

Kings XI Punjab continued their surge in the Indian Premier League points table as they recorded their fifth successive win of the season on Saturday. KXIP defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets to take their points table to 12 in 12 matches. It was a clinical performance from the KXIP bowlers as they managed to restrict KKR to just 149. Then Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh hit fifties to ensure a victory for KXIP. With the win, KXIP move up to the fourth position ahead Kolkata Knight Riders, who have 12 points from the same number of matches but a lesser Net Run Rate.

There is no other movement in the top-four apart from this. The bottom-half of the table is the one where teams keep on moving up and down.

On Friday, Mumbai Indians regained the top position from Delhi Capitals as they inflicted a mauling on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. MI have 14 points from 11 games and lead the IPL 2020 standings due to a better run-rate. DC are second with the same number of points as MI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign is virtually over as they lost their seventh game of the season. SRH are in seventh position with 8 points, tied with bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings.

The Royals moved up to sixth in the standing after defeating MI.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul continues to hold possession of the Orange Cap with a tally of 595 runs at a solid average of 59.50.

Next to him is Shikhar Dhawan with 471 runs, who’s lit up the IPL 2020 becoming the only batsman in history to smash back-to-back centuries in the league. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Mayank Agarwal are third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada is still some distance ahead with 23 wickets and holds the Purple Cap. Mohammad Shami is second with 20 wickets while Jofra Archer with 17 scalps is third.

Jasprit Bumrah with 17 wickets stays fourth. RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes in at fifth with 15 wickets.