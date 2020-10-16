IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Kings XI Punjabs’ win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

cricket

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 07:38 IST

The Kings XI Punjab’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday did little to change the points table, but it certainly gave a new boost of life to the competition. It was KXIP’s 2nd win of the season, and it took them to 4 points in 8 games. If KXIP continue picking two or three consecutive wins, it would certainly push them to the top half of the table.

RCB retained their third position, but their Net Run Rate slipped down to -0.139, and it is this criteria which will be crucial in determining top four.

IPL 2020 Points Table.

DC retain top spot with 12 points, MI are second, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore at third, with both teams on 10 points each. Kolkata Knight Riders are placed fourth with eight points from seven matches, while David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be at fifth with six points. Next to them are MS Dhoni’s three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at sixth, also with six points from eight games.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul extended his lead for in the Orange Cap list with a 61-run innings against RCB. Once again, Rahul continues to rules the roost and holds the Orange Cap of IPL 2020 so far with 448 runs at an average of 74.66.

Virat Kohli, who scored 48 runs in the match, entered the top five in the list, at no 4 position above Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, while David Warner dropped out of top five.

Purple Cap

While Kagiso Rabada maintained his lead in the Purple Cap list, it was KXIP’s Mohammed Shami who picked up two wickets to break into the top five with 12 wickets, just below Jofra Archer. RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal also picked up a wicket to return to top five in the list, at no. 4 position with 11 wickets.

On Friday, it will be Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians.