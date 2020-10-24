IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians’ big win over Chennai Super Kings

cricket

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 09:25 IST

Mumbai Indians regained the top position from Delhi Capitals on Friday as they inflicted a mauling on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. MI were without captain Rohit Sharma but the team ensured that his loss wasn’t dearly missed at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The bowlers restricted CSK to a score of just 114 in 20 overs. Then openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock made sure that MI don’t face any hiccups in their run-chase as they finished the job in 12.2 overs.

MI now have 14 points from 10 games and lead the IPL 2020 standings due to a better run-rate. DC are second with the same number of points as MI. But Friday was a day to forget for CSK. The mauling inflicted by MI has left them in the bottom position with only 3 wins from 11 matches.

After registering a much-needed win in the IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad made slight gains in the points-table. The 2016 champions, SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals comprehensively by eight wickets to register their fourth win of the tournament and moved to the fifth position on the leaderboard.

The Royals, with another loss find their IPL 2020 campaign in doldrums. This was seventh defeat, one that pushed them down to seventh, a rung above bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings. They are on eight points with a net run rate of -0.620.

Overall, it’s the MI who lead the points table with 14 points, followed by Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at two and three, also 14 points. Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth, while Kings XI Punjab are positioned sixth.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul continues to hold possession of the Orange Cap with a tally of 540 runs at a solid average of 67.40.

Next to him is Shikhar Dhawan with 465 runs, who’s lit up the IPL 2020 becoming the only batsman in history to smash back-to-back centuries in the league. Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock are third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada is still some distance ahead with 21 wickets and holds the Purple Cap.

Royals pacer Jofra Archer picked up 2/21 against Sunrisers, taking his wickets tally to 15 in the season, one strike less than Mohammed Shami who is at fourth.