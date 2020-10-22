IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders

cricket

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:46 IST

Following their commanding win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have leapfrogged Mumbai Indians to take the second position in the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points. That RCB registered such a thumping win – by eight wickets – helped their run-rate drastically. The fact that they kept KKR to 84/8 in 20 overs and chased down the target inside 14 overs, helped RCB improve their NRR from -0.096 to +0.182, the third best among all eight teams.

Meanwhile, the loss may have done little to KKR’s position in the points table as they continue to be on fourth, but their abysmal failure with the bat has hurt their NRR, which from -0.607 has slipped to -0.828. At the top of the charts are Delhi Capitals with 14 points, followed are RCB at second and Mumbai Indians on third. KKR are on 10 points.

The bottom-half of the points table sees Kings XI Punjab improve themselves to be placed sixth with three consecutive wins. The Rajasthan Royals are seventh, also with eight points. Sunrisers Hyderabad are second from bottom with 6 points from nine matches, while the Chennai Super Kings are on the brink of becoming the first team to get eliminated – with six points from 10 matches.

Orange Cap

The KKR-RCB match did nothing to alter the top five of the IPL 2020’s leading run-getter list. KL Rahul is still in possession of the Orange Cap with 540 runs at an average of 67.50.

Shikhar Dhawan, following his back-to-back centuries is second with 465 runs. Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis take the third and fourth spot respectively with 398 and 375 runs and Virat Kohli is fifth with 365 runs.

Purple Cap

Not much of a change in the list of Purple Cap either as Kagiso Rabada continues to take charge with 21 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal has improved two places to take the third spot (15 wickets), followed by Jasprit Bumrah (15 wickets) and Jofra Archer (13 wickets).