IPL 2020: Injured Dwayne Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 07:20 IST

Dwayne Bravo’s exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 came as a huge blow for Chennai Super Kings who are in the middle of a poor run. The Caribbean all-rounder hurt his groin in CSK’s match against Delhi Capitals, leading to his unwanted exit from the tournament. Dejected over getting ruled out of the tournament, Bravo has requested the CSK fans to keep supporting the team in what has turned out to be a forgettable season.

“It’s sad news, it’s sad to be leaving my team CSK. To all our CSK fans, I want you all to keep encouraging the team, keep supporting, all the true die-hard CSK fans,” Bravo said in a video message uploaded by CSK on twitter.

“This wasn’t a season we expected or our fans wanted, but we gave it our best. Sometimes, despite giving our best, the results don’t show. Keep supporting us and I can guarantee you we’re going to come back stronger and better like champions. One of the most successful franchises, I feel we should be proud to be members and fans of CSK,” he further said.

Bravo featured in six games this season and claimed six wickets at an economy rate of 8.57. He got to bat on two occasions from where he could manage only seven runs. He picked up the injury during CSK’s last fixture where he couldn’t bowl the final over against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on October 17.

CSK’s campaign has already been derailed after seven losses from 10 games, currently lying at the bottom of the league table. They were already hamstrung by the absence of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom pulled out citing personal reasons.