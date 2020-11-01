IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win against Royal Challengers Bangalore

cricket

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is getting into its business end and it is sure to be one of the most exciting ones. With only 4 games left in the regular season, 6 teams are vying to get into the IPL playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad boosted their chances of making it in the top-four after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday by 5 wickets. With the win, they climbed into the fourth position with 6 wins from 7 matches. They are above the other 4 four teams on the basis of Net Run Rate.

Mumbai Indians confirmed their position as the leading team in the tournament after defeating Delhi Capitals. They have 18 points from 13 matches and are heading into the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals are in the sixth spot in IPL 2020 points table, just behind KXIP, who have a superior Net Run Rate. KKR moved down to the seventh spot in the IPL 2020 points table and let the fourth spot slip out of their hands with their inconsistency. They have 12 points from 13 matches.

At No. 3 are the Delhi Capitals, who have suffered four defeats in a row and wait for their shot to make it to the playoffs.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul, with 641 runs is right at the top and holds the Orange Cap, followed by Shikhar Dhawan on Delhi Capitals at second and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad at third.

RCB captain Virat Kohli is fourth, and is joined in the top five by his young teammate Devdutt Padikkal, is fifth with 422 runs.

Purple Cap

Jasprit Bumrah dislodged Kagiso Rabada as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Both players have 23 wickets but Bumrah holds possession of the Purple Cap due to a better economy.

Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab is third, also with 20 wickets, while RR pacer Jofra Archer and Yuzvendra Chahal bag the fourth and fifth place with 19 and 18 wickets respectively.