e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after Match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

cricket Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen Jason Holder and Abdul Samad after winning a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League (IPL), at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen Jason Holder and Abdul Samad after winning a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League (IPL), at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.(PTI)
         

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is getting into its business end and it is sure to be one of the most exciting ones. With only 4 games left in the regular season, 6 teams are vying to get into the IPL playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad boosted their chances of making it in the top-four after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday by 5 wickets. With the win, they climbed into the fourth position with 6 wins from 7 matches. They are above the other 4 four teams on the basis of Net Run Rate.

Mumbai Indians confirmed their position as the leading team in the tournament after defeating Delhi Capitals. They have 18 points from 13 matches and are heading into the playoffs.

Hindustantimes

Rajasthan Royals are in the sixth spot in IPL 2020 points table, just behind KXIP, who have a superior Net Run Rate. KKR moved down to the seventh spot in the IPL 2020 points table and let the fourth spot slip out of their hands with their inconsistency. They have 12 points from 13 matches.

At No. 3 are the Delhi Capitals, who have suffered four defeats in a row and wait for their shot to make it to the playoffs.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul, with 641 runs is right at the top and holds the Orange Cap, followed by Shikhar Dhawan on Delhi Capitals at second and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad at third.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

RCB captain Virat Kohli is fourth, and is joined in the top five by his young teammate Devdutt Padikkal, is fifth with 422 runs.

Purple Cap

Jasprit Bumrah dislodged Kagiso Rabada as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Both players have 23 wickets but Bumrah holds possession of the Purple Cap due to a better economy.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab is third, also with 20 wickets, while RR pacer Jofra Archer and Yuzvendra Chahal bag the fourth and fifth place with 19 and 18 wickets respectively.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
From Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to Goa casinos: What all are opening from Nov 1
From Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to Goa casinos: What all are opening from Nov 1
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address 4 rallies today
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address 4 rallies today
Bengaluru-Mysuru rail journey passes Piyush Goyal’s ‘glass full of water test’
Bengaluru-Mysuru rail journey passes Piyush Goyal’s ‘glass full of water test’
Assam schools reopen from Monday after 7 months: All you need to know
Assam schools reopen from Monday after 7 months: All you need to know
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In