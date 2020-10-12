IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag leaves twitterati mesmerized with Bihu dance celebrations - WATCH

cricket

The Indian Premier League 2020 saw a thrilling encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Chasing 159, RR were left reeling at 78/5 at the end of 12th over with youngster Riyan Parag left in the middle with Rahul Tewatia. The duo had a huge task in front of them to score 81 more runs in 48 balls with only five wickets in hand. And, oh boy, they did!

It was a stunning moment when Riyan Parag struck a six off the penultimate ball of the final over when RR needed two runs off two balls to win. While bowler Khaleel Ahmed could only see the ball sailing away for a six, knowing that his team has lost the match, Parag celebrated the win in style. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The 18-year-old cricketer who plays domestic cricket for Assam, showcased a Bihu dance performance in the middle of the ground, that left the fans mesmerized.

Twitterati was quick to react on the dance performance and praised the youngster for his batting and dance talent:

Riyan Parag dances and finishes matches - just love his attitude. pic.twitter.com/arjbZggJwT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2020

Later, after the match, Parag also taught the Bihu dance steps to his partner Rahul Tewatia:

It was a much-needed win for Royals who had lost four games in a row before the contest. RR will next face off against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.