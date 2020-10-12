e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag leaves twitterati mesmerized with Bihu dance celebrations - WATCH

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag leaves twitterati mesmerized with Bihu dance celebrations - WATCH

IPL 2020: While Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Khaleel Ahmed could only see the ball sailing away for a six, knowing that his team has lost the match, Parag celebrated the win in style.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riyan Parag’s dance celebrations.
Riyan Parag’s dance celebrations.(Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)
         

The Indian Premier League 2020 saw a thrilling encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Chasing 159, RR were left reeling at 78/5 at the end of 12th over with youngster Riyan Parag left in the middle with Rahul Tewatia. The duo had a huge task in front of them to score 81 more runs in 48 balls with only five wickets in hand. And, oh boy, they did!

It was a stunning moment when Riyan Parag struck a six off the penultimate ball of the final over when RR needed two runs off two balls to win. While bowler Khaleel Ahmed could only see the ball sailing away for a six, knowing that his team has lost the match, Parag celebrated the win in style. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch

The 18-year-old cricketer who plays domestic cricket for Assam, showcased a Bihu dance performance in the middle of the ground, that left the fans mesmerized.

 

Twitterati was quick to react on the dance performance and praised the youngster for his batting and dance talent:

 
 
 

Later, after the match, Parag also taught the Bihu dance steps to his partner Rahul Tewatia:

 

It was a much-needed win for Royals who had lost four games in a row before the contest. RR will next face off against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In