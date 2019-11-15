IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore engage in hilarious banter over Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

cricket

Indian Premier League (IPL) sides Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) engaged in hilarious banter over star batsmen Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on social media. It all started when a fan asked RR to trade wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson to RCB for the next edition of league. This prompted the two franchises to get into a funny conversation on social media. This is the tweet that started the entire conversation on Twitter: “@rajasthanroyals any plans of trading @IamSanjuSamson to #RCB ??”

To this, Rajasthan replied: “Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB?”

RCB weren’t going to miss out on the fun and they wrote: “You can have Mr Nags. PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us.”

The IPL 2020 auction will take place on December 19 in Kolkata but ahead of the bidding process, the teams were allowed to trade within themselves with the deadline being November 15. The first major trade was the addition of Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals. The former KXIP skipper was a major addition for the Delhi franchise who also added Ajinkya Rahane to their ranks ahead of the season.

Here’s the list of player trades ahead of auction -

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) - ₹20 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹6.2 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) - ₹7.6 crore

Jagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹20 lakh

Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹2.2 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹6.2 crore

Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore

Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹75 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - ₹4 crore

Mayank Markande (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹20 lakh

Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore