IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore engage in hilarious banter over Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
It all started when a fan asked Rajasthan to trade wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson to Bangalore for the next edition of IPL.cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:40 IST
Indian Premier League (IPL) sides Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) engaged in hilarious banter over star batsmen Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on social media. It all started when a fan asked RR to trade wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson to RCB for the next edition of league. This prompted the two franchises to get into a funny conversation on social media. This is the tweet that started the entire conversation on Twitter: “@rajasthanroyals any plans of trading @IamSanjuSamson to #RCB ??”
@rajasthanroyals any plans of trading @IamSanjuSamson to #RCB ??— thorking 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@thorking14) November 14, 2019
😜
To this, Rajasthan replied: “Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB?”
Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB? 😉🤪— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 14, 2019
Cc: @RCBTweets https://t.co/x3IB3pjRdU
RCB weren’t going to miss out on the fun and they wrote: “You can have Mr Nags. PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us.”
You can have Mr Nags 🤪— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) November 14, 2019
PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us. ✌🏼 https://t.co/4TvW3sIefn
The IPL 2020 auction will take place on December 19 in Kolkata but ahead of the bidding process, the teams were allowed to trade within themselves with the deadline being November 15. The first major trade was the addition of Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals. The former KXIP skipper was a major addition for the Delhi franchise who also added Ajinkya Rahane to their ranks ahead of the season.
Here’s the list of player trades ahead of auction -
Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) - ₹20 lakh
Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹6.2 crore
Ravichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) - ₹7.6 crore
Jagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹20 lakh
Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹2.2 crore
Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹6.2 crore
Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore
Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹75 lakh
Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - ₹4 crore
Mayank Markande (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹20 lakh
Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore