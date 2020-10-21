IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI against KKR: Virat Kohli to make a tactical change

cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore have turned into a different unit from they were last year. The same team, which suffered six consecutive defeats at the start of the IPL 2019, has turned into a serious contender for the silverware this time around. RCB have won six games so far out of nine. They are currently behind Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. RCB, with the help of AB de Villiers, completed a heist against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday as they came from behind to win the game by seven wickets. De Villiers thrashed RR’s bowlers towards the end to score a breathtaking fifty in 22 balls and won the game for his team. RCB can fine-tune the balance in the squad before going into the game against KKR.

Here is a look at the RCB Predicted XI against KKR:

Aaron Finch: The Australian white-ball skipper is blowing hot and cold in the IPL 2020. He has one fifty to his name, which came against Mumbai Indians. He is getting good starts but couldn’t convert them into a match-winning performance. The game against Kolkata will pose a good challenge for him and he would be eager to come back amongst the runs.

Devdutt Padikkal: The opening batsman is in fine form in the IPL 2020. Padikkal started his IPL career with three fifties in the first four games. But he has started batting slowly over the course of the last few games. Despite scoring runs, he tends to slow down, which leaves his team to cover a lot of ground towards the end.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has gained his form back after early blues. He is not playing big knocks, though, he adopted the role of an anchor while at the pitch. He was looking in mood against Rajasthan Royals but a sensational catch by Rahul Tewatia cut his innings short.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers is one of the biggest game-changer in the world. And he proved that once again when he tore Rajasthan Royals’ bowling lineup apart. De Villiers scored a scintillating 55 runs in just 22 balls, which included six towering sixes and one four.

Shivam Dubey: Shivam Dubey is likely to come back into the playing XI in place of Shahbaz Ahmed. Dubey fared well in the IPL 2020 so far and did justice to every role he was asked to do. Dubey would be eager to perform well against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: He finally got to contribute to his team during the game against Rajasthan Royals. Gurkeerat Singh Mann scored 19 runs in 17 balls and played second fiddle to AB de Villiers. He is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.

Washington Sundar: Since Virat Kohli asked Washington Sundar to bowl in the powerplay, he turned into a different bowler. However, he had an off-day against RR and failed to make an impact in the powerplay. He would love to make amends against KKR.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris’ inclusion into the RCB playing XI has changed the look of the squad. He is a brilliant death over bowler apart from being a big hitter while batting. Morris was exceptional against Rajasthan Royals and took four wickets at the cost of just 26 runs in four overs.

Isuru Udana: The Sri Lankan bowler has played seven games so far in IPL 2020 and managed as many wickets at an economy rate of 10. He is termed as a death over specialist but he is yet to prove it. The team management can give him another go against KKR.

Navdeep Saini: Despite not taking a wicket against Rajasthan Royals, Navdeep Saini is expected to hold his place in the XI. He is bowling well in the league and has cracked up wickets at crucial junctures. His speed and tight line & length troubled batsmen to score freely.

Yuzvendra Chahal: RCB’s leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2020 so far. Yuzi Chahal had a good outing against Rajasthan Royals and took two wickets. So far, he has grabbed 13 wickets in nine games while being economical as well.

RCB Predicted XI against KKR: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dubey, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal