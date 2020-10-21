IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match Today: Morgan and Kohli’s tactical supremacy at stake as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): The race to play-offs in Indian Premier League 2020 has suddenly turned interesting with KXIP’s hat-trick of wins. KKR too strengthen their position at No.4 with a Super Over win against SRH but Eoin Morgan has a few problems with their being a question mark on Andre Russell’s fitness. Sunil Narine is expected to return but if he takes Russell’s place then it will leave a hole in the KKR middle-order. Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, will look to exploit that attack KKR at the top when these two sides meet in Abu Dhabi today.

Follow KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020 live score:

17:38 hrs IST Landmark match for KKR captain Eoin Morgan Today’s match against RCB will be KKR captain Eoin Morgan’s 300th T20 match of his career. He will be the third player from England to reach this landmark.





17:30 hrs IST KKR vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL The Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met 25 times in the IPL. KKR hold the upper hand with 14 wins, while RCB have won 11. Virat Kohli’s men did beat KKR in the first encounter of IPL 2020.





17:20 hrs IST Is Andre Russell fit? There are various repots suggesting that he isn’t and might miss today’s match against RCB. Andre Russell hasn’t been able to light up this IPL but his mere presence in the KKR Playing XI is enough to strike fear in the opposition’s den.





17:10 hrs IST Battle of two great captains Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli are arguably two of the most successful captains going around in world cricket. It’s true they are blessed with two great sides when it comes to international cricket but their shrewd tactics often act as the catalyst for that success. In IPL, however, both of them haven’t tasted much success while Morgan is only 2 match old, Kohli is yet to replicate his international record with RCB. Today, it will be a test of tactical acumen of these two captains.





17:00 hrs IST KKR vs RCB live: What’s in store This is a clash that is guaranteed to make changes in the top four. If KKR win today, they will catch RCB with 12 points but if they don’t RCB will go past Mumbai Indians and take the second spot behind the leaders Delhi Capitals.



