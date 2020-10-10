e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:59 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 170 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 21 runs for the loss of one wicket. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis started the chase for Chennai Super Kings, with Shane Watson still at the crease.

4 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Isuru Udana where he kept things tight.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 4.2. At the same stage, RCB were 25/1. Chennai Super Kings need 149 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.9.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

