Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 55th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 19:59 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 55th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals is currently on at ABU DHABI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl. Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 31 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Daniel Sams who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Daniel Sams bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The 5th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 6.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 124 runs.

