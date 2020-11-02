e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between DC and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:58 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Delhi Capitals have won the 55th match of IPL 2020 by 6 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Ajinkya Rahane was the highest scorer with 60 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 88 runs to the innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 16th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Washington Sundar bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Mohammed Siraj bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 16 runs came from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. RCB will now face Not Found at Not Found whereas Delhi Capitals will meet Not Found in their respective next matches.

