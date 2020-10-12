e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KKR and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:49 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 28th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 111/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 33 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Prasidh Krishna bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

8 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

4 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 148 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Kohli, ABD key for RCB in death overs
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Kohli, ABD key for RCB in death overs
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Pak PM’s close aide resigns in wake of investigative report
Pak PM’s close aide resigns in wake of investigative report
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In