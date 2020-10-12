e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: 33 balls, 73* runs, 6 sixes - AB de Villiers sets Sharjah on fire

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: 33 balls, 73* runs, 6 sixes - AB de Villiers sets Sharjah on fire

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers slammed an unbeaten 73 runs in 33 balls to set Sharjah ablaze against Kolkata Knight Riders.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:36 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AB de Villiers with Virat Kohli.
AB de Villiers with Virat Kohli.(IPL/Twitter)
         

It was truly an AB de Villiers show in Sharjah when Royal Challengers Bangalore faced Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in the Indian Premier League 2020. After winning the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli elected to bat first. RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch gave the team a good start but after the two were dismissed, RCB saw themselves slowing down in the middle overs.

But that’s when Cricket’s Mr. 360 degree came to life as he went on hammering bowlers for sixes at will. AB de Villiers scored a half century in just 23 balls. The former Proteas captain went on to score an unbeaten 73 runs in 33 balls to take RCB’s total to 194/2 in 20 overs.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020: Live Score and Updates

During the innings, the duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers completed 3,000 runs together. Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched a 100-run partnership in Sharjah, the first this season for RCB. de Villiers struck six sixes and five fours in his innings.

 
 
 
 

KKR have to chase 195-runs to win the match.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

