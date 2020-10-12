RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Virat Kohli-led RCB look to continue winning run against Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020 Highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Here comes another cracker of a contest in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Kolkatat Knight Riders in the 28th game of the tournament in Sharjah. Unlike previous seasons, Virat Kohli & Co. isn’t lagging in the initial phase of the league. The unit has been ticking all the boxes and would continue the momentum tonight. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has returned among runs. However, Sunil Narine’s action and Andre Russell’s knee injury remains KKR’ major concern. The Caribbean duo has been crucial with the ball in death overs and the situation could turn any way if two key players operate at less than their capacities.

16:53 hrs IST Will Andre Russell play tonight? A knee injury against Kings XI Punjab forced Andre Russell to leave the field. While the fans are still in doubts, the franchise has hinted his appearance against RCB through a tweet. .@Russell12A vs RCB



SR- 227.46 🤯

Avg- 53.83 👌



Looking forward to some 🎆 tonight!#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/L1PXZarubO — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 12, 2020





16:47 hrs IST Virat Kohli - Stat Alert * Virat Kohli needs 7 more boundaries to reach 500 4s in IPL * Kohli needs 26 runs to reach 700 runs vs KKR. Will become the 4th player to do so. * Kohli needs 3 sixes to reach 200 maximums in IPL





16:42 hrs IST Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Head to head stats Matches – 24 KKR Win – 14 RCB Win – 10





16:35 hrs IST RCB vs KKR: A look at squads Squads: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth



