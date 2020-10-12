IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:25 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 28th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 78/1. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 37 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Andre Russell bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

The 8th over was bowled by Andre Russell which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 156 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL