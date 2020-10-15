IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli’s dance moves set Twitter on fire - Watch video

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:47 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli took Twitter by storm well before he walked out to bat against the Kings XI Punjab in an IPL 2020 match in Sharjah on Thursday. Kohli was seen dancing multiple times before the toss against KXIP.

Twitter was flooded with videos and photos of Kohli’s dance moves just before the start of the match.

RCB vs KXIP live score, IPL 2020

Dance pe chance maarle ❤️😍



Virat Kohli playing his 200th T20 for RCB and looks excited!!!#IPL2020 #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pTWaW4R8HY — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 15, 2020

There were no prizes to guess that the RCB captain was in a great mood. And he had enough reasons to be in a good headspace too. This was a historic match for Kohli as he became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to play 200 matches for a single team.

Kohli has played 184 matches in the IPL while the rest he has played for RCB in the Champions League.

Reacting on playing 200 games for RCB, Kohli said ‘it’s unbelievable and an honour to have played 13 years for this franchise.

“RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn’t have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they’ve kept me and I have stayed on,” said Kohli after winning the toss and opting bat against KXIP in Sharjah.

RCB named an unchanged team while KXIP brought in Chris Gayle for the first time this season besides handing a debut cap to Deepak Hooda. M Ashwin was also brought in by the Punjab side. The three players replaced an injured Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Mujeeb Zadran.

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.