IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 21:10 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 48th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to get to a total of 164 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 74 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal who contributed 71 runs to the innings.

Kieron Pollard bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 17th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 2 wickets came in this over.

12 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

Mumbai Indians will have to chase down the target of 165 at 8.2 runs per over.

