IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:35 IST

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 15 overs was 117 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal and it was an expensive one as13 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Dale Steyn and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 14th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

10 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.8. At the same stage, RCB were 129/2. Mumbai Indians need 48 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 9.6.

