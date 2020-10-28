e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:35 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 15 overs was 117 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal and it was an expensive one as13 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Dale Steyn and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 14th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

10 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.8. At the same stage, RCB were 129/2. Mumbai Indians need 48 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 9.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
MI vs RCB highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 5 wickets
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Let it remain free country: SC after police summon woman over Facebook post
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
