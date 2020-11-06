e-paper
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:14 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 58th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to get to a total of 131 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. AB de Villiers was the highest scorer with 56 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers who contributed 41 runs to the innings.

11 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 17th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The 18th over was bowled by T Natarajan which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

5 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 132 at 6.6 runs per over.

