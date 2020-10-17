e-paper
IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RCB and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:13 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the 33rd match of IPL 2020 by 7 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. AB de Villiers was the highest scorer with 55 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli who contributed 79 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

9 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where he kept things tight.

10 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi where he kept things tight.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat and it was an expensive one as 25 runs came off the over.

Jofra Archer bowled only 4 balls in the 20th over of the game and gave away 11 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. RR will now face CSK at Abu Dhabi whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

