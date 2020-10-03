IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:34 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the 15th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Virat Kohli was the highest scorer with 72 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli who contributed 99 runs to the innings.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer.

7 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal.

16 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Tom Curran which was an expensive one. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit 3 fours.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat and it was an expensive one as 7 runs came off the over.

Tom Curran bowled only 1 ball in the 20th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. RR will now face MI at Abu Dhabi whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet DC in their respective next matches.

