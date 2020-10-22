e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 155 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 79 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Kartik Tyagi bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where 18 runs came from the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

6 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia.

8 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.9. At the same stage, RR were 74/1. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 76 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.6.

Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Pandey keeps Sunrisers Hyderabad, gets half-century
Onion prices continue to remain high at Rs 80-120 per kg across states
Amid dissidence in BJP, BS Yediyurappa finds unlikely supporter in Siddaramiah
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
