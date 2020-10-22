e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Chasing a target of 155 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 118 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one as 15 runs came off the over.

3 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia and it was an expensive one as 11 runs came off the over.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 14th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen scored 5 runs from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.9. At the same stage, RR were 105/3. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 37 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.4.

