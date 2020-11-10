IPL 2020: ‘Seen very batsmen more resilient than him’ - Sanjay Manjrekar heaps praise on DC star, also picks the favourites for final

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:05 IST

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has not seen many batsmen as resilient as Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan. Manjrekar’s comments came after Dhawan’s fluent half-century played a crucial role in DC earning rights to play in their maiden IPL final against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Tuesday.

“Seen very few batsmen more resilient than Shikhar Dhawan,” tweeted Manjrekar.

Seen very few batsmen more resilient than Shikhar Dhawan. 👏👏👏#SRHvsDC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 8, 2020

Dhawan, who is currently the second highest run-getter of IPL 2020 only behind KXIP captain KL Rahul, scored a 50-ball 78 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. Dhawan and Stoinis (38) gave a flying start to Delhi and after that Shimron Hetmyer’s (42 off 22) blitz took them to 189 for 3.

Sir, resilience means the ability to cope in spite of setbacks and limited resources. It’s got nothing to do with hitting ability. 😊 https://t.co/JnS5iid3V8 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 9, 2020

In reply, Stoinis picked up 3 for 28 as DC restricted SRH to 172 for 8 despite a classy half-century from Kane Williamson.

Dhawan has so far scored 603 runs in 15 matches at an average of 46.38 and a strike rate of 145.66. Dhawan also became the first player in the history of IPL to slam back-to-back centuries.

“Shikhar’s been unbelievable and made some big hundreds. Even in the matches he has missed out, he has timed the ball well. He has really led the way for us this year,” Stoinis said at the post-match press conference.

Stoinis himself has been a beneficiary of Dhawan’s immense knowledge of adapting to various situations.

“He (Dhawan) is a leader within the team. He brings in a lot of energy and shares a lot of knowledge. He has really been good to me throughout this campaign. I am really proud of him.

“He has made 600-plus runs this year. Hopefully, he has one big knock in the final left in him,” said Stoinis,

Meanwhile Manjrekar said the ‘pragmatic’ decisions of sending Stoinis to open and Hetmyer ahead of Pant worked for them.

“DC finally plays to potential on the night that mattered. They took some great pragmatic calls & found immediate results like Stoinis opening & Hetmyer before Pant,” he said.

The former India batsman said MI are favourites to win the title but added DC will have their tails up.

MI....but DC dangerous now, with Stoinis as opener, Dhawan Hetmeyer & Rabada with their tails up. https://t.co/u7r3wUKrQy — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 9, 2020

“MI....but DC dangerous now, with Stoinis as opener, Dhawan Hetmyer & Rabada with their tails up.”