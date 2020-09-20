IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan pays the price after misunderstanding with Prithvi Shaw, gets run out - WATCH

cricket

Delhi Capitals star opener Shikhar Dhawan suffered an unlucky dismissal in the franchise’s opening game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday. In the 2nd over of the match, Dhawan got involved in a miscommunication with his partner Prithvi Shaw while running between the wickets, and was run out for a duck.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of Mohammed Shami’s over in which Dhawan gloved a delivery behind the stumps, but KL Rahul failed to grab it. Dhawan thought he could sneak in a single and he dashed down the track towards the other end.

But Prithvi Shaw remained motionless at his end, and Dhawan realised he has stepped too far ahead of his crease. Dhawantook a look back but could only see Rahul giving the ball back to K Gowtham who had stepped up to the stumps. Gowtham comfortably grabbed the return and clipped the stumps.

Dhawan had to walk back without scoring a single run as DC got off to a poor start after being asked to bat.

Meanwhile, senior pacer Ishant Sharma suffered an injury during training on the eve of Delhi Capitals’ IPL opener against Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday, according to a report.

A report in Cricbuzz said the 32-year-old Sharma injured his back during practice session and is set to be sidelined for a considerable period of time.

Ishant, who has played 97 Tests, was, however, not a certainty to make it to the DC playing eleven as he has had an underwhelming IPL over the years.India’s Mohit Sharma along with South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortze were fielded as pacers in DC’s match against KXIP on Sunday.

