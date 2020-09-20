e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan pays the price after misunderstanding with Prithvi Shaw, gets run out - WATCH

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan pays the price after misunderstanding with Prithvi Shaw, gets run out - WATCH

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan was run out early in on the match against Kings XI Punjab after confusion in the middle with Prithvi Shaw.

cricket Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan gets run out.
Shikhar Dhawan gets run out.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Delhi Capitals star opener Shikhar Dhawan suffered an unlucky dismissal in the franchise’s opening game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday. In the 2nd over of the match, Dhawan got involved in a miscommunication with his partner Prithvi Shaw while running between the wickets, and was run out for a duck.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of Mohammed Shami’s over in which Dhawan gloved a delivery behind the stumps, but KL Rahul failed to grab it. Dhawan thought he could sneak in a single and he dashed down the track towards the other end.

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Live Score and updates

But Prithvi Shaw remained motionless at his end, and Dhawan realised he has stepped too far ahead of his crease. Dhawantook a look back but could only see Rahul giving the ball back to K Gowtham who had stepped up to the stumps. Gowtham comfortably grabbed the return and clipped the stumps. 

Dhawan had to walk back without scoring a single run as DC got off to a poor start after being asked to bat.

Meanwhile, senior pacer Ishant Sharma suffered an injury during training on the eve of Delhi Capitals’ IPL opener against Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday, according to a report.

Also read: Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royals’ opening game due to quarantine requirement

A report in Cricbuzz said the 32-year-old Sharma injured his back during practice session and is set to be sidelined for a considerable period of time.

Ishant, who has played 97 Tests, was, however, not a certainty to make it to the DC playing eleven as he has had an underwhelming IPL over the years.India’s Mohit Sharma along with South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortze were fielded as pacers in DC’s match against KXIP on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP Live: A flurry of boundaries from Marcus Stoinis’ bat
DC vs KXIP Live: A flurry of boundaries from Marcus Stoinis’ bat
‘I am also a farmer’: Rajnath Singh’s counter to attack on farm bills
‘I am also a farmer’: Rajnath Singh’s counter to attack on farm bills
Don’t want to say anything political: Rajnath on no-confidence motion
Don’t want to say anything political: Rajnath on no-confidence motion
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In