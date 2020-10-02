e-paper
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:59 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

The 14th match of IPL 2020 between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings is currently on at DUBAI. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow opened the batting for Sun Risers Hyderabad. Sun Risers Hyderabad have scored 33 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar where he kept things tight.

Sam Curran bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar where he kept things tight.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 6.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 132 runs.

