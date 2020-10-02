e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between CSK and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:18 IST
At the end of the first innings of the 14th match of IPL 2020, Sun Risers Hyderabad has managed to get to a total of 164 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 64 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Priyam Garg was the highest scorer with 51 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma who contributed 77 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

22 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and 3 fours.

The 18th over was bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an expensive one as 13 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Shardul Thakur bowled the 20th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

Chennai Super Kings will have to chase down the target of 165 at 8.2 runs per over.

