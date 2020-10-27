e-paper
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 20:17 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 47th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 113/1. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 58 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six and 4 fours scoring 22 runs from the over.

Axar Patel bowled the 7th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Tushar Deshpande bowled the 9th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The 10th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 11.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 226 runs.

