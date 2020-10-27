IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:02 IST

SRH have won the 47th match of IPL 2020 by 88 runs, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for total of 131 runs in the 19th over. Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer with 36 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ajinkya Rahane and Shimron Hetmyer who contributed 40 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The 18th over was bowled by Jason Holder which was a decent one as 15 runs came off it along with a wicket.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

That brings us to the end of the match. SRH will now face RCB at Sharjah whereas Delhi Capitals will meet MI in their respective next matches.

