IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
The big clash between KXIP and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:16 IST
Chasing a target of 202 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 126 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.
T Natarajan bowled the 11th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 9 runs from the over along with a wicket.
7 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.
5 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.
The 14th over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was a decent one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.
Rashid Khan bowled the 15th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 2 wickets came in this over.
The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.4. At the same stage, SRH were 160/0. Kings XI Punjab need 76 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 15.2.
