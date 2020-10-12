e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: In the final over, as Tewatia tried to complete a run, Khaleel was seen bickering with Tewatia in the middle. As the argument intensified, the umpires and SRH captain David Warner had to intervene.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:49 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Khaleel Ahmed had an argument with Rahul Tewatia.
Khaleel Ahmed had an argument with Rahul Tewatia.(Twitter)
         

The thrilling Indian Premier League 2020 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday saw a heated argument between SRH bowler Khaleel Ahmed and RR batsman Rahul Tewatia. The incident took place in the final over of the match when RR needed 8 runs to win off 6 deliveries. Tewatia and Riyan Parag were on fire and the pressure was on Khaleel to defend 8 runs.

The match, at one point was completely tilted in SRH’s favour after RR were reeling at 78/5 at the end of 12 overs. But Tewatia and Parag had completely changed the balance of the game which had left SRH scratching their heads. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

RCB vs KKR Live, IPL 2020

In the final over, as Tewatia tried to complete a run, Khaleel was seen bickering with the left-handed batsman in the middle. As the argument intensified, the umpires and SRH captain David Warner had to intervene.

 
 

After Riyan Parag hit a six and won the game for Royals, Tewatia and Khaleel continued to exchanged words, but quickly resolved the debate, and were later seen having a cordial chat with each other.

After the match, Tewatia, who was given the man of the match award, was asked on what went down between the two players, and he said that it was just in the heat of the moment. “No big deal, we just got taken away in the heat of the moment. Things like these happen in such situations,” Tewatia said.

Meanwhile, SRH captain David Warner praised Tewatia and Parag for their splendid performance after the defeat. “It’s good to see good battle out there, credit to the way he (Tewatia) played. He came out and played his shots and played very brave and got his team across the line,” Warner said.

SRH will next face off against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. RR will take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 on Wednesday.

