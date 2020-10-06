e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad name replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad name replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar was ruled out of the ongoing tournament due to a thigh muscle injury which he sustained during SRH’s match against Chennai Super Kings on October 2nd.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2020 15:32 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.(PTI)
         

The reports of Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting ruled out of Indian Premier League 2020 was confirmed by the franchise on Tuesday. In a tweet, SRH named the young left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement.

Bhuvneshwar was ruled out of the ongoing tournament due to a thigh muscle injury which he sustained during SRH’s match against Chennai Super Kings on October 2nd. Bhuvneshwar was sen hobbling out of the field after bowling the 19th over. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season,” Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on their twitter handle.

IPL 2020, Mi vs RR Live Streaming

The Andhra Pradesh bowler, who has taken 39 wickets in 11 first-class matches, is expected to join the Sunrisers squad soon in the UAE.

Meanwhile, according to BCCI sources cited by news agency PTI, Bhuvneshwar’s injuries could see him out of competition for about six to eight weeks, which means he may not be able to travel Down Under for Australia tour.

SRH will next face off against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

