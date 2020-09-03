IPL 2020: Team management led by MS Dhoni will decide on Suresh Raina’s return, says CSK owner N Srinivasan

cricket

Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan on Wednesday said that the team management led by captain MS Dhoni will r decided on Suresh Raina’s return to the team, if he makes himself available again. Raina had unexpectedly pulled out of IPL 2020 citing “personal reasons”, but in an interview to Cricbuzz, the all-rounder hinted that the fans might see him return to the UAE this year itself. So, can we expect Raina to play for CSK this year?

On being asked about the same, Srininvasan said that he does not own the players and hence he cannot make the call on players’ return.

“Look, please understand, that that’s not my domain (whether Raina will come back or not) at all,” the former ICC and BCCI chief told news agency PTI.

“We own a team, we own the franchise but we do not own players. Team is ours but players are not. I don’t own the players,” he added.

“I am not the cricket captain. I have never told them (team management) whom to play, whom to take in the auction, never. We have the greatest captain of all times. So, why shall I even interfere in cricketing matters?” Srinivasan further added.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview to Cricbuzz, Raina explained his reasons for returning home. “It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front. CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision.

“There is no issue between CSK and me. Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason. I might have retired from international cricket but I’m still young and I am looking forward to playing for them in the IPL for the next 4-5 years,” he added.

CSK have been three-time champions in the high-profile league, shifted to UAE this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

