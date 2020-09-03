e-paper
Home / Cricket / Session, Humidity, Recovery: RCB captain Virat Kohli shares three photos to reveal training mantra ahead of IPL 2020

Session, Humidity, Recovery: RCB captain Virat Kohli shares three photos to reveal training mantra ahead of IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli revealed his training mantra before the start of Indian Premier League in the UAE.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:34 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli in training in UAE.
Virat Kohli in training in UAE.(Virat Kohli/Instagram)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is known as a dedicated customer when it comes to his cricket. The right-handed batsman is regarded as one of the most successful batsmen in the world for a reason. When he steps on to the field, Kohli always puts on a challenge for the opposition team’s bowlers, and always strives to give his best. But to be the best, you have to sweat it out at the nets first.

This is what Kohli is doing in the UAE ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2020, which kicks off from September 19th. RCB have been training for the past week after completing all their bio-secure protocols, and on Thursday, the India captain shared three photos to reveal his training mantra.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery = *happy smiley face*,” Kohli captioned his post. 

Meanwhile, speaking on RCB’s Youtube chat show ‘Bold Diaries’ last week, Kohli had said that he felt nervous when he first returned to training because it had been a while he had picked his bat.

“A couple of months back you couldn’t imagine that you will have IPL firstly... When we had our practice session yesterday, I realised how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session, I felt nervous,” Kohli said.

“I felt a bit jittery but things were okay. I didn’t miss the game as much as I though I might...just carrying on with life was also important,” Kohli added.

Kohli credited the side’s support staff, led by Team Director Mike Hesson, for making everyone understand what’s at stake and at the same time, not put them under pressure.”Culture will not change for any individual preferences,” he said.

Kohli-led RCB will look to win their first IPL title this year in the UAE.

(With PTI inputs)

