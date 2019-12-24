IPL 2020: ‘They are the sort of people you...’ - Australia coach Justin Langer reacts after Pat Cummins goes for 15.5 cr in auction

cricket

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 14:14 IST

Australia cricket team head coach Justin Langer feels speedster Pat Cummins isn’t going to change after receiving a massive windfall during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Cummins set cash registers rolling as he was eventually bought for a whopping sum of 15.5 cr ($3.17 million) by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Following this, Langer stated Cummins in not the type of player who will see his head turned over by money and can deliver under increased pressure.

Also Read: India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC

“You could pay him a $100 million, you could pay him a $1 billion, it’s not going to change him,” Langer told reporters on Tuesday. “They’re the sort of people you want in your team.”

“You could pay him a billion dollars a day and it’s not going to change him. He just loves playing cricket, he’s an outstanding young bloke...it’s not going to affect him,” he added.

Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of IPL auctions after he was sold for Rs 15.5 crore to KKR. The Aussie speedster attracted a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. But after the price went up to Rs 14 crore, KKR intervened and stole the player.

Cummins surpassed Ben Stokes’ record to become the most expensive overseas buy. The England all-rounder was previously sold to Rising Pune Supergiant at IPL auctions 2017 at Rs 14.5 crore.

Also Read: Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut

Cummins is the second costliest player among all players in the history of IPL auctions, with only Yuvraj Singh being costlier than him. Yuvraj was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 16 crore.

Another Aussie went for big money as Glenn Maxwell was picked up for 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab, a franchise Maxwell has represented earlier. Maxwell has returned to competitive cricket recently after taking a break due to mental health issues. Maxwell had a base price of 2 crore.