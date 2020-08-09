e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 | ‘They will feel a lot more at home’: Brett Lee names team he thinks is favourite to win

IPL 2020 | ‘They will feel a lot more at home’: Brett Lee names team he thinks is favourite to win

This year, as the IPL moves to the UAE for the second time in history, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee believes one team is favourite to win more than anyone else.

cricket Updated: Aug 09, 2020 13:42 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brett Lee has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in the past.
Brett Lee has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in the past.(Getty Images)
         

When it comes to the IPL, no two teams have dominated the tournament more than Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, combining for seven IPL titles. Each year, CSK and MI start as the two most favourite teams and more often than not, make it to the Playoffs. In 2018, having returned from a two-year-ban, CSK lifted the title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, whereas last year, MI and CSK played a riveting final in which Rohit Sharma’s team clinched a last-ball thriller.

Also Follow | Full coverage of IPL 2020

This year, as the IPL moves to the UAE for the second time in history, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee believes one team is favourite to win the tournament more than anyone else. And it’s neither of the of the two teams he has represented in the past. Lee, who played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders during his IPL career, reckons that based on conditions, CSK look favourites to tie Mumbai Indians for the most titles this year. Here’s why.

Also Read | ‘As long as I’m beating the fastest sprinter in team, I consider myself fit enough for international cricket’: Dhoni to Manjrekar

“I reckon their strength is that their players are a bit more elderly, mature. They’ve got that youth coming through but they’ve got a lot of players who’ve been around a long, long time and I’d say that’s their greatest strength,” Lee said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

CSK have retained their core group of players – ones who have been responsible for their success over the years. MS Dhoni the captain, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja have formed the backbone of CSK for many years and coupled by experienced campaigners in Shane Watson and Harbhajan Singh, the franchise may not boast of spring chickens on paper, but it has proven its worth each season.

Another factor that makes CSK a threat in the UAE is their well-stocked spin attack. Harbhajan, Jadeja, Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner. These are some of the most experienced names and Lee was excited by the prospect of these guys making the most of the surfaces in the UAE.

“It’s definitely right up there and that will definitely suit those wickets,” Lee said. “Recently, I’ve looked at the forecast of the next two or three weeks. It’s 40 degrees, plus the wickets will surely turn. Therefore, I feel CSK will feel a lot more at home. Imagine all those spinners getting big rips, big turn. I reckon they are definitely suited for this tournament and should definitely be favourites.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Raut on Sushant case going to CBI
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Raut on Sushant case going to CBI
Akram says Pak captain Ali ‘missed a trick quite few times’ in Manchester
Akram says Pak captain Ali ‘missed a trick quite few times’ in Manchester
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In