IPL 2020: ‘Things will be different,’ Eoin Morgan laments absence of two huge stars

cricket

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:09 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen appeared clueless against a strong and disciplined Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling line-up on Wednesday, which restricted the two-time IPL champions to a meagre 84/8. This is the lowest total ever scored in an inning lasting the entire 20 overs in the IPL, which RCB chased down with eight wickets.

The win did not affect KKR’s position in the points-table but it did hurt their net-run rate. Captain Eoin Morgan rued the inability of his side’s batting to come together and gave credit to RCB and its bowlers for keeping things tight.

“Being 4/5 down early on isn’t the position we wanted to be in. RCB bowled well and probably looking at the conditions, we should have bowled first. We will learn our lessons and move on in the next game,” Morgan said after the match.

“It was a question of backing the young Indian guys who showed glimpses of talent and potential. They (RCB bowlers) managed to exploit anything that was on offer and given the nature of the tournament every time you have to be at your best against every team.”

KKR were without two of their biggest overseas star players – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell due to injuries. Russell picked up a knee injury during KKR’s previous match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Narine, whose action has been cleared, was out was a niggle. Their absence was felt as KKR slipped to one of their most embarrassing defeats. Morgan acknowledged Russell and Narine’s impact and hoped for their speedy recoveries.

“Hopefully they (Narine and Russell) will be available around the corner and we know when guys of that calibre, particularly all-rounders are available, things will be different. Hopefully they will be available soon,” he said.