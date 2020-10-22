IPL 2020: RCB’s Mike Hesson reveals why Gurkeerat was promoted in chase against KKR

cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore have slowly but steadily climbed up the IPL 2020 points table and are currently sitting pretty on the second spot, tied on points with Delhi Capitals, after their emphatic 8-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

The victory was a result of some great new ball bowling by the RCB pacers. Mohammed Siraj bowled two maiden and picked up three wickets in the powerplay to peg KKR back and the men in purple never really recovered from that blow, eventually managing only 84 runs in their 20 overs.

RCB openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal got the team of to a steady start in the chase, until Lockie Ferguson removed Finch. Everyone expected captain Virat Kohli to step out and finish the job, which he eventually did, but Gurkeerat Singh Mann was sent at the number three slot.

Gurkeerat scored an unbeaten 21 and helped RCB close the match along with captain Kohli. In a video posted on RCB’s Twitter after the match, the team’s director of cricket Mike Hesson shared why the Punjab batsman was promoted up the order.

The best part about our victories this #Dream11IPL is, everybody has contributed, one time or the other. Watch how the team is feeding off each other’s success, as we capture the dressing room moments after a dominating win over KKR last night. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/eoDgcF4od8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 22, 2020

“It was done to give him some confidence. He is the only one in the top five who didn’t get the chance to bat before the last game. We also knew that if Varun Chakravarthy came in Gurkeerat has the ability to take on the spin,” said Hesson in a video posted on RCB’s Twitter handle.

“Last time it was with AB sir and now with Virat bhai. A lot to learn from them and it is always good to bat alongside then and hopefully many more winning moments like this,” said Gurkeerat.

RCB will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, October 25. CSK are all but out of the tournament but they can play spoilsport in RCB’s chances of finishing in the top two slots. Hence, it is essential for Kohli and his men to not drop their guard and keep performing at their best.