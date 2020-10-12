cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday issued an official statement regarding spinner Sunil Narine’s action being reported during the team’s last outing in the IPL against Kings XI Punjab. KKR, who take on RCB in a crucial encounter on Monday said that the development came as a surprise for the franchise.

“Mr. Sunil Narine was reported for suspect action by the match officials after KKR’s match vs KXIP held on Oct 10, 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

“This came as a surprise to the franchise and Mr. Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC, an ICC accredited facility.

“Furthermore, he was playing his 6th game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far.

“Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter. We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter,” KKR said in its statement.

The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, as per the press release. Narine, as per the rules, will now be placed on the Warning List and will be permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament.

However, if there is another report against Narine’s action, then the bowler will be suspended from bowling in the IPL 2020 until cleared further. “Another report will result in Mr. Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee,” the IPL press release had stated.

Narine has so far picked up just 5 wickets in 6 matches but he has bowled some crucial overs in the death for KKR and his presence is of utmost importance for the franchise. Hence, the team would be hoping that he doesn’t get called for an illegal action again.